Danny Trevathan channels his inner Oprah: ‘You get a sack!’

The Bears defense have every reason to be over-the-top excited after their strong showing in Washington on Monday night. Several players including HaHa Clinton-Dix, Khalil Mack, and Eddie Goldman made major moves keeping the Redskins offense at bay. But the player who described it best would have to be linebacker Danny Trevathan, who compared the whole experience to being Oprah.

Yes, you read that correctly.

"You get a turnover, you get a pick, you get a sack," Trevathan described after the game. "It's kind of like Oprah."

Never thought having seven solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, would make someone feel like Oprah. Here's hoping the defense will keep channeling their inner Oprah and give the fans in the audience all the turnovers, sacks, and picks they want.

