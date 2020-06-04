While most of yesterday's Bears media availability focused on more pressing issues, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan both breifly talked about the state of the Bears' defense heading into 2020.

2018's historically good side came down to earth a bit last year, but the free agent additions of Robert Quinn and Tashaun Gipson, along with rookies Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, and Trevis Gipson have some believing there's enough talent on the unit to compete with 2018's production. Healthy seasons from leaders Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan will do wonders, too.

"We're going to be monsters," Trevathan said. "There's no doubt in my mind. I watched Quinn from afar. I know he's been going for a while. He knows what he's doing. He's a wrecking machine. Now you've got to watch this side here, this side over here. You've got to watch the middle. You've got to watch the back end. Front seven. Dangerous."

And though they haven't been able to practice together yet, Trevathan mentioned that he's been encouraged by the steps the defense has taken to ensure that the transition back to the practice field goes as seamlessly as possible.

"I feel like right now is the time where we create that communication between one another," he added. "We're kind of the first people in the history of football to have to deal with a situation like this. We've got to hold it down on our part. That's why I feel like keeping in contact with one another is going to be a deciding factor between which team comes out of this victorious and on top. And I feel like we have the people on this team and this defense to be one of the ones who stand out and ones who come out of this positively. I feel like all we have to do is take one day at a time. Push one another. Call one another out. Have each other's back. And let's roll out."

Danny Trevathan already knows just how dominant the 2020 Bears defense can be originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago