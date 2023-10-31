Will Danny Stutsman play for OU football in Bedlam? Brent Venables says it's possible

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables said linebacker Danny Stutsman could be available for Saturday’s Bedlam game after suffering from an ankle injury in last week’s loss against Kansas.

“I feel good about Danny, he feels pretty confident, but we’ll see,” Venables said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Might be something that we don’t know until close to game time.”

Stutsman was hurt late in the first half against the Jayhawks as he broke up a pass in the end zone.

He briefly returned in the second half but hobbled off the field after one defensive play.

Kip Lewis played in Stutsman’s absence, grading out fairly well in a career-high 42 plays.

Venables also said running back Tawee Walker, who left Saturday’s game late due to injury, was on track to return against Oklahoma State.

Cornerback Gentry Williams has returned to practice after missing Saturday’s game.

“When he’s been in there he’s done a great job and all his best football’s still in front of him,” Venables said.

Here are some other takeaways from Venables’ weekly press conference

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman is helped after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Brent Venables: No time to think about Bedlam future

Brent Venables said it wasn’t weird to be preparing for the last Bedlam in the foreseeable future.

“Not really,” Venables said. “Cause it’s the next game. It’s Oklahoma State. It doesn’t feel weird because you’re not in the future.”

The loss to Kansas also mitigated any strange feelings about the end of the in-state series.

“We’ve got way too many other concerns to really think about the future to be very honest with you,” Venables said.

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables links arms with players before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Brent Venables comfortable with OL swaps

Since Bill Bedenbaugh has been at OU, the Sooners have generally settled on a five-man group with little movement except in case of injuries.

But there has been plenty of rotation up front this season, with the guards shuffling around throughout Big 12 play and then tackle rotation coming to the group against Kansas when Jacob Sexton took over for Walter Rouse for a large part of the game.

Brent Venables said he was comfortable with the way the offensive line has played.

“I think we’ve got some good quality players,” Venables said. “You can’t just play five guys. … Averaged five yards per carry. It’s not terrible, not great, something in between.

“They’ve been fairly consistent.”

Brent Venables: Sooners better tackle well vs. Ollie Gordon

After struggling with missed tackles vs. Kansas, the Sooners will have their hands full with OSU running back Ollie Gordon, the nation’s leading rusher.

“We put on a clinic on how not to tackle, particularly in the first half last week,” Brent Venables said. “That’s on me. I put my name on it. … If we don’t tackle better than we did last week, Gordon’s going to pull away from the pack when it comes to college football and rushing.”

Gordon has run for a combined 553 yards over the last two games.

“He can run right through you and he can run right by you,” Venables said. “His patience for a big guy is something that’s a little different.”

Brent Venables: Criticism comes with the job for OC Jeff Lebby

Brent Venables said he hasn’t had any specific conversations with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby this week after Lebby was the object of some fans’ frustrations following the loss to Kansas.

“I had that conversation with our team and our staff several times since I’ve been here,” Venables said. “That’s Oklahoma. That’s a place like Oklahoma. Comes with it. Just stay inside out. You’re the one in the arena — ’you’ being all of us. You have an appreciation of the support but there’s craziness to all of it.”

Lebby’s late play-calling, where he called for three consecutive running plays after Ethan Downs’ late interception leading the Sooners to punt, has drawn some fire.

“When things don’t go well, they have a right to be pissed,” Venables said of Sooners’ fans. “But you have a right, whether you listen to it or not too.

“Don’t live in that world.”

