Danny Stutsman named to PFF’s College Football Team of the Week

It’s time to have a serious conversation. It might be too early to say this but Danny Stutsman might be the best linebacker in the nation.

The growth he’s shown in year two in Brent Venables’ defense is incredible. He’s playing the best of any Oklahoma Sooners linebacker since maybe Curtis Lofton, and that’s saying a lot. Kenneth Murray was great. Travis Lewis was great, but Stutsman might be outperforming both.

For the second straight time, he was named to a national list. In Week 2, he was named National Defensive Player of the Week, and in Week 3, he was named to PFF’s Week 3 College Football Team of the Week.

PFF's Week 3 College Football Team of the Week: Defense♨️ pic.twitter.com/V2snVo4CVA — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2023

The only week he was not named to a list or given a national award was in Week 1 when he played just 23 snaps in the Sooners’ blowout of Arkansas State.

He currently ranks No. 18 nationally in tackles per game, but if you take away Week 1 because of the few snaps, he would rank second in the nation and only 0.3 tackles per fame from first place.

He’s the only Big 12 player in the top 43 in the nation in tackles per game. But we knew Stutsman could tackle. He led the Big 12 in that department a year ago.

The most impressive thing is how much improved his coverage skills are, which were on full display on the pick-six against Tulsa.

The game looks slower to him. He’s not second-guessing himself like he was a year ago. He’s seeing it, reacting to it, and ultimately making the play. We’re at the point with Stutsman that most Sooner fans don’t want to even think about this early in the season.

It’s a real possibility this is the last year we’ll see him in the Crimson and Cream. Better enjoy it.

