Danny Stutsman named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

The soon-to-be junior linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners, Danny Stutsman, has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List for 2023. The IMPACT Trophy awards the defensive player that showcases the best combination of character and performance both on and off the field in college football.

Last season, Stutsman had 118 tackles, good for fourth in all of college football. He was a tackling machine and was one of the bright spots for an Oklahoma defense that was filled with inconsistencies in 2022.

Stutsman also had 70 solo tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in his first opportunity to start. The Florida native figures to be a massive key to the Sooners defense again this year. Another year in Brent Venables defense should lead to a more comfortable Stutsman.

The defense is expected to be better with an influx of talent through the recruiting class and the transfer portal.

This recognition before the season starts is great to see because it also shows people taking notice of an ascending player in a defense that should make improvements in 2023.

LB @FbStutsman's 118 tackles for @OU_Football were good for fourth-most in the nation last season. #CharacterCounts pic.twitter.com/92mGX2Sllt — Lott IMPACT Trophy (@TheLottTrophy) May 4, 2023

Does this give you anymore confidence in the Sooner defense this year? It’s a unit that needed the most help this offseason and it seems like they got it with Brent Venables being all-in on defense thanks to his background.

