Danny Stutsman named to the 2023 Butkus Award watch list

Danny Stutsman had one of the more positive seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022.

He was playing his best football at the end of the season but due to lack of depth, he would wear out late in games. Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles.

Part of that was running away with the snaps lead as well. That should change with the “competitive depth” at that position.

Stutsman has also stepped into a leadership role. Brent Venables said he’s led several player-led practices before fall camp.

Many people think a big year is in store and anything short of an All-Big 12 team would be a disappointment. Stutsman finished with 125 tackles, 10.5 for loss and three sacks. He also added two interceptions.

Those numbers have him on the 2023 Butkus Award preseason watch list given to the nation’s top linebacker. He would be the first Sooner to win the award since 2003.

The Sooners have four winners in its program’s history. Teddy Lehman and Rocky Calmus won the award once and Brian Bosworth was the first winner in 1985. He won the award twice and remains the only two-time winner ever.

So, with a great season, Stutsman has the chance to join an elite group of players. But it’s something many think he could accomplish.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire