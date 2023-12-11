Danny Stutsman announces return to Oklahoma Sooners for 2024 season

Last week, a report surfaced a from SoonerScoop.com that Danny Stutsman had informed the Sooners coaching staff that he was heading to the NFL. Well, now we have the news from Stutsman himself.

“I’m not (expletive) leaving,” Stutsman shared on his social media profile.

Stutsman had a great season in 2023, his second as a starting linebacker for the Sooners defense. He recorded 99 tackles and 16 tackles for loss and earned an All-Big first team selection and was named to the Associated Press’ third-team defense.

He was an important part of Oklahoma’s defensive resurgence in 2023, improving upon what was a breakout season in 2022 for Stutsman.

Stutsman served as a leader on the field for the Sooners, helping to get the defense in the right alignment pre-snap. Now, as the Sooners deal with the inevitable losses each offseason, they have a stabilizing force in their front seven.

He’s improved each season that he’s been with the Sooners. And as Oklahoma gets ready for the SEC, they’ll have their top two players back on defense after Billy Bowman announced his return late last week.

With Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman returning, the Sooners have a better chance to continue that defensive improvement as they continue to bring along their young stars.

