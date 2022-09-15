Danny Stutsman among 3 defensive players to watch against Nebraska

Oklahoma and Nebraska used to look each other eye to eye and have epic battles. That time has passed, and now the two programs couldn’t be in more different places.

Oklahoma is still a national name and, in some eyes, ascending under first-year head coach Brent Venables.

The Cornhuskers returned to Norman last year in the first matchup between the two teams since Nebraska left for the Big Ten. The Sooners went on to win that game 23-16. A year later, things look different on both sides.

Neither head coach from that game remains, as Scott Frost was fired this past weekend after underwhelming during his tenure at his alma mater. Lincoln Riley dipped out on Oklahoma for Southern California.

This will be their first road test under rookie head coach Brent Venables. While Venables is no newcomer to this rivalry and coaching against Nebraska, the Cornhuskers won’t let the Sooners come and get a win without some resistance. They have an opportunity to rally around interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

As the Sooners get set for their first trip to Lincoln since the Cornhuskers 10-3 win in 2009, let’s take a look at three key players for the Oklahoma defense.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Week by week Danny Stutsman is becoming the heart of the Oklahoma Sooners defense.

His personality and energy are unmatched, but his play this season has been even better. He’s flying around the field, directing his teammates, and making plays in the backfield.

Against Nebraska, he’ll be at the forefront of trying to stop Nebraska running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Casey Thompson. Coming off a game where Stutsman recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and four tackles for loss, it seems like a safe bet that he’s trending from good to great. Great players show up in games like this.

Come Saturday, we’ll find out what Danny Stutsman’s all about.

Jeffery Johnson, DT

If Anthony Grant will be held in check, it’ll start up front. Jeffery Johnson will be tasked with being a physical presence at the point of attack against Nebraska’s offensive line.

Nebraska’s offensive line isn’t great, but they look much better moving people in the run game than they do as pass protectors. Grant is averaging over six yards per carry and has 428 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Johnson, along with his other defenders upfront, will have their hands full. Getting off blocks is paramount.

Woodi Washington, CB

The Sooners’ best cornerback will probably see a noticeable jump in competition as he transitions from Group of Five opponents to Big Ten receivers.

Who knows how often he’ll be tested, but Woodi Washington will need to be ready.

As Oklahoma saw last year in the Red River game, Thompson can make plays when given time and opportunity. He’s no Bryce Young, but he’s a capable college passer. The Sooners were trying to sway Thompson to Oklahoma before he chose Nebraska.

Trey Palmer is leading Nebraska in receptions and receiving yards, while Isaiah Garcia-Castenada has a touchdown and averages 30 yards per reception on four catches total.

Oklahoma’s jump in competition comes at the perfect time as their trip to Nebraska is followed by their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

They’ll need to be sharp, especially defensively, where Nebraska has an excellent QB/RB duo that can make this an exciting game if Oklahoma isn’t prepared. It also may be the first game we get to see Ted Roof/Brent Venables stretch their legs with Oklahoma’s defensive looks, so that could be an element of surprise the Cornhuskers haven’t seen on film from this Sooners’ team.

