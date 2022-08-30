The Chiefs confirmed Tuesday’s reports that they released wide receiver Josh Gordon while also announcing all of the other cuts they made while slashing their roster to 53 players.

Gordon was one of four wideouts cut by the team. They also released Corey Coleman and Daurice Fountain while waiving Cornell Powell, which leaves them with five wideouts on their initial roster.

They released defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who signed with the team two weeks ago. Linebackers Jermaine Carter and Elijah Lee, center Austin Reiter, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth rounded out the group of veterans who were released.

Safety Zayne Anderson, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, tight end Mike Bushman, guard Mike Caliendo, linebacker Jack Cochrane, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, running back Jerrion Ealy, tight end Jordan Franks, tackle Vitaliy Gurman, safety Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end Azur Kamara, safety Devon Key, and defensive end Kehinde Oginni were also waived.

Danny Shelton, Corey Coleman released as Chiefs get to 53 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk