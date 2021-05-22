Danny Santana crushes go-ahead home run in Red Sox debut

WATCH: Danny Santana crushes go-ahead homer in Sox debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The decision to promote Danny Santana paid off right away for the Boston Red Sox.

Santana was called up from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Friday's game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and was tasked with hitting leadoff and playing first base. The veteran utility man made a nice first impression with a go-ahead home run off Aaron Nola in the fifth inning.

Watch Santana's blast below:

Say hello to Danny Santana 👋 pic.twitter.com/i4pEESZHv9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 22, 2021

Santana has struggled with injuries throughout his major league career but has proven to have plenty of pop when healthy. In 2019 with the Texas Rangers, the 30-year-old hit .283 with 28 homers and 81 RBI.

Homer No. 1 of Santana's Red Sox career traveled 374 feet with a 101.6 mph exit velocity.