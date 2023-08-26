Danny Pinter out for year with broken ankle

Colts center Danny Pinter will begin and end the season on injured reserve.

Pinter, who was carted off the field in Thursday's preseason game, broke his left ankle and will miss the season, coach Steve Steichen said Saturday.

“Broke his ankle, which is very unfortunate,’’ Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Danny is a really good player for us. To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us. Hope he has a speedy recovery.’’

Pinter was expected to back up Ryan Kelly this season, leaving the Colts with Wesley French and Dakoda Shepley as options there now.

Pinter, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has appeared in 46 games with seven starts.