Danny Neri belts 3 home runs, including winner in 11th to lift UCF past Cincinnati 6-5 in Big 12

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Neri's third home run, with two outs in the top of the 11th inning, lifted eighth-seeded UCF to a 6-5 win over fifth-seeded Cincinnati in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Neri, who had a career-high four hits, rescued the Knights on a 3-2 pitch after they allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth that tied the game at 5.

UCF's next game will be determined by the result of the late game between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Texas Tech. If Texas wins, the Knights face No. 2 Oklahoma State on Wednesday but if the Red Raiders win, they face the Cowboys and UCF doesn't play until Thursday. Cincinnati plays Wednesday against the loser of the late game.

Neri, a transfer from Notre Dame, had four home runs — and 10 in his career — coming into the game. T he senior catcher had a home run in the second as the Knights (34-18) had solo runs in each of the first three innings. He added a two-run shot in the seventh for a 5-1 lead.

Cincinnati (31-24) got a run in the eighth and then Christian Mitchelle had a run-scoring single with two outs in the ninth and Josh Hegemann followed with a two-run single to tie the game.

Spencer Bauer (2-1), who gave up the run-scoring singles in the ninth to the first two batters he faced, got the win. Kyle Kramer picked up his second save after allowing a leadoff single in the 11th.

Griffin Hugus (4-3), who gave up the last two Neri home runs, took the loss. Mitchelle had three hits for the Bearcats and he and Hegemann both drove in two runs.

