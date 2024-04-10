Danny Murphy: Former Liverpool midfielder says he was addicted to cocaine

Murphy: "When you don't have football, problems become huge" - GETTY IMAGES

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has revealed he became addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended.

Murphy, who was capped nine times for England and spent seven years at Anfield, retired in 2013.

He since became a pundit, working for the BBC’s Match of the Day and TalkSport.

The 47-year-old said he struggled with drugs after his playing days stopped and he found it difficult to replace the adrenaline rush he got from the game.

“When you don’t have football, problems become huge,” Murphy told the Ben Heath Podcast.

“When you play football, the adrenaline and dopamine, all these things keep you forward-thinking and energetic.

“I had a spell on cocaine and smoking some weed. The drink, I could live without it. I wasn’t an alcoholic. I could sit in a house with alcohol and not drink it.”

‘It builds up and grabs hold of you’

Asked if he was addicted to cocaine, Murphy said: “For a while I was. I got to the point where I thought I couldn’t do things without it. Which was nonsense, of course I could.

“You manage it initially, you might do it once a week, twice a week, give yourself an extra third day. Eventually it builds up and grabs hold of you.”

Murphy had he found support and received therapy to treat his addiction.

The midfielder made over 400 Premier League appearances in a 20-year career that included spells at Crewe Alexandra, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers.

He joined Liverpool from Crewe in 1997 and played in the side that won the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup in 2001.

Murphy with his Liverpool team-mates and manager Gerard Houllier during their cup treble victory parade in 2001 - REUTERS

Murphy also helped Fulham reach the Europa League final in 2010.

But after he retired he said he “had a year of being in a world of pain” but got help in 2017 which he said gave him “a desire to be better that I didn’t have before”.

Murphy paid tribute to the support of former players, many of whom reached out to him when he needed help.

“I’ve had some real depths of despair,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot more help out there now, but you can never get a failsafe system.”

Addiction among players has become a significant issue in recent years.

Dele Alli, the former Everton and Spurs midfielder, revealed last year that he had developed an addiction to sleeping pills, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland said he was addicted to painkillers for almost a decade.

