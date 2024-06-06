Danny Murphy describes Chelsea star as “a perfect player” for one Premier League club

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has described Conor Gallagher as a “perfect player” for Aston Villa, as speculation over the midfielder’s future builds.

Gallagher shone under the now departed Maurico Pochettino last season, and was a mainstay in the Chelsea team, missing just one Premier League game.

The 24-year-old is coming into the final 12 months of his contract, and with no signs of talks over a new deal the Blues look set to cash in on one of their own.

Murphy believes Gallagher would be perfect for Villa

It was reported earlier this week that Villa had begun talks with Chelsea over a move for the England international and have been in contact with his camp, with Unai Emery said to really admire the midfielder.

It’s also believed that London rivals Tottenham are preparing an offer for Gallagher having also been interested in his services last summer.

Gallagher is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, and has been at the club since the age of eight with many supporters wanting him to stay, but it feels like it could be the end of his Chelsea career.

Gallagher is entering the final year of his contract and could leave this summer.

Ex-Liverpool player Murphy said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gallagher left and described the Englishman as a “perfect player” for Villa.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if he wanted to leave],” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“I think he would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa and it would be good value.

“I’ve been a little critical of his end product, that isn’t his strength although he can get in the box and score a goal.

“He was dropping in a bit deeper last season and he was absolutely terrific.

“When you look at some of the amounts being paid for players, £50m for Conor Gallagher, superb athlete, always fit, you know what you get, can play different positions.

“It’s an upgrade on what Villa have got and he would be playing Champions League football and I think the fans would love him, not that the Chelsea fans don’t, but I think for Villa it would be really good value and a statement.

“I think it’s a perfect player for Aston Villa.”

Selling Gallagher would act as pure profit on Chelsea’s books given he came through the academy, and would go some way to easing any fears of not being compliant with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.