Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips reportedly files for divorce after rape sentencing

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips (R) files for divorce after sentencing. Pictured in 2015 (Getty Images for Samsung)

Danny Masterson’s actress wife Bijou Phillips has reportedly filed for divorce less than two weeks after the That 70s show star was jailed for rape.

The 43-year-old filed a petition for divorce in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to documents seen by US media.

The couple have been married for 12-years and have a nine-year-old daughter.

Peter Lauzon, Ms Phillips’ lawyer, confirmed the divorce filing in a statement to US media, saying: “Her priority remains with [their child]” and added that Masterson “was always present for Phillips during her most difficult times” and “is a wonderful father”.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women on September 7 in LA. Pictured in 2021 (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

“She hopes that everyone will respect her family’s privacy in these difficult times.”

The Standard has contacted Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson’s lawyers for comment.

Phillips was in court earlier this month when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women he met through the Church of Scientology.

The actor and prominent Scientologist, 47, who starred in the retro TV comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in June in a second trial.

Judge Charlaine Olemdo announced Masterson’s sentence in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 7, where Phillips was seen breaking down in tears.

The women said Masterson drugged and raped them in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his house in the Hollywood Hills.

The crimes occured when Masterson was at the height of his fame, as Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show — the nostalgic comedy that made stars of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.

News of the divorce filing comes after his former co-stars, Kutcher and Kunis, were forced to apologise after their pre-sentencing letters to the judge in support of leniency came to light.

As a result of the fallout, Kutcher stepped down from Thorn, a charity he set up with ex-wife Demi Moore to tackle child sexual abuse and trafficking.

If you have been affected by this story, you can find advice and support via http://www.rapecrisis.org.uk or calling the national telephone helpline on 0808 802 9999