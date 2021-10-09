Danny Lee tries out for USC Band on Pac-12 Tailgate
On this week's edition of "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, host Danny Lee sees if he's got what it takes to join the USC Marching Band. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.