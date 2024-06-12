Danny Jansen, back in Wisconsin, finally gets a chance at American Family Field

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yimi García (93) and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) celebrate a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Danny Jansen doesn't hesitate when asked which Wisconsinite on the Toronto Blue Jays is more prototypical "Wisconsin."

"Daulton Varsho," he said.

Varsho is the Green Bay Packers fan, after all; Jansen, initially raised in Illinois, estimates he was one of three Chicago Bears fans in Appleton during his formative years. It's unusual, though, for any big-league team to harbor multiple Wisconsin players at the same time, and Jansen has become a Blue Jays staple as the second-longest-tenured member of the current big-league team.

"This is my 12th season in professional baseball with the Blue Jays," Jansen said Wednesday, one day after finally playing his first career game at American Family Field in his home state. "I came in as an 18-year-old and now I'm 29, it's a long time. I'm extremely grateful. To play for an entire country is an incredible thing."

The bespectacled catcher, whose broken hand kept him out of the 2022 series in Milwaukee between the Blue Jays and Brewers, has been in the bigs since 2018, and he's enjoying one of his finest seasons.

Including an RBI double against Milwaukee on Tuesday, he's up to an .817 OPS and .345 on-base percentage, not too shabby for a catcher who shares time with fellow backstop Alejandro Kirk. With Kirk starting Monday, Tuesday marked Jansen's first game at American Family Field for any occasion.

Danny Jansen of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a run scoring double in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (

He's also heading into an interesting career juncture. Jansen will be one of the most sought free-agent catchers in 2025, and with the Blue Jays hovering around .500, he's likely to hear his name in trade rumors over the next few weeks.

"I would say that I'm working as being as present as I can every single day," he said. "I think that there's always numbers on the scoreboards and all around you, but I try to not really look at it. It's not really for me. It's just to be present and be locked in as much as I can each at-bat, each pitch behind the plate. … I'm just working on the controllables. I feel great."

Family members from Wisconsin and Illinois were in attendance during the Brewers series, including Jansen's old baseball coaches. Among the interested parties: Matt Erickson, the Brewers organizational infield coordinator, who also happens to be a fellow Appleton West High School alumnus and was the manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers when Jansen was in high school, soaking in as many T-Rats games as possible.

"I can't tell you how many games I went to as a kid," Jansen said. "That's the majority of my memories of going to baseball games. Instead of going to a Major League game, we had the Timber Rattlers, a bike ride away."

Jansen, who grew up in Grand Chute, had a connection to the organization that extended beyond mere proximity; his family also hosted Timber Rattlers players during their summers in Appleton. That included future big-leaguer Adam Jones.

"It's such a full-circle thing," Jansen said. "Maybe there are some things I kind of learned about as a kid subconsciously (about professional baseball)."

His bond with Varsho has some history, too. Jansen's West team did play Marshfield and Daulton Varsho when Jansen was a senior in 2013.

"I remember going to Marshfield; I don't know if he remembers us coming in," Jansen said. "I mentioned how his ballpark looked and all the fans in the grass seating, and he said, 'Yep, that's our park.' I have this distinct memory. I don't remember the game and we don't remember each other, but I guess we played against each other."

Varsho, now the Blue Jays' starting left fielder in his second season after a trade from Arizona, remains the only UW-Milwaukee alumnus to appear in a big-league game. His father, Gary Varsho, had an eight-year big-league career and also happened to be Timber Rattlers manager for two years, in 1997 and 1998.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Appleton native Jansen finally gets chance to play at Brewers stadium