Danny Green: 'Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down' for Kawhi Leonard

Danny Green thinks Kawhi Leonard will have a hard time turning down Toronto past this season. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Since the minute the Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs, the question people have been asking is ‘how are we going to keep him here?’

Danny Green, who also came to Toronto via the trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs, has welcomed his new destination with open arms and thinks it will be the same for Kawhi once he establishes himself north of the border.

“I don’t know where his mind is at for the future. I can’t predict or tell you. I can just tell you that the city of Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down after being there,” Green explained on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast. “I’ve been going every summer for the past 10-plus years. It’s a great city and the fans are amazing.”

Being a familiar face for Leonard, Green may have a big impact on helping Kawhi become acclimated to the team and the city of Toronto. Leonard reportedly still has desires to join the Los Angeles Lakers after this season.

However, if the two-time All-Star takes a liking to Toronto, and the team can have success in a fairly wide-open Eastern Conference, maybe a deep playoff run could change his mind.

We will finally get to hear from Leonard on Friday, September 21st, when he and Green take part in their introductory press conference for the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi hasn’t spoken to the public since March of this year.

Needless to say, one of the quietest stars in all of sport will have a lot of answering to do.

