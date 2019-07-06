Danny Green is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers

Much of the NBA was waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make a selection in free agency before moving forward. Now that Leonard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers — and bring Paul George with him — Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has also picked a new team.

On social media late Friday night, Green announced in a video that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Lakerland.

Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019





Green’s deal is reportedly a 2-year, $30 million pact with L.A.

This gives the Lakers an additional shooter to place around James and Davis, who will need additional gravity to make what they do best really hum.

With Green now playing in purple and gold, he’ll have to do battle with his former Raptors teammate from across the hall.

The league now has two legitimate superteams in Los Angeles, which is all that they can ask save for competent management for the New York Knicks. This is the second time in the past week that the little brother — first the Brooklyn Nets and now the Clippers — have beaten out the more established franchise for the services of major free agents.

This is a new step for the NBA, and another chapter in the saga of the Player Empowerment Era.