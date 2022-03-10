Danny Green reveals details on Ben Simmons saga, Sixers openly talked trades

As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, all eyes will be on the Ben Simmons saga as he gets set to make his return to the Wells Fargo Center. While Simmons won’t play in the game, it will be his first time in the building as he will sit on the bench with his new team.

Simmons may be gone now, but the focus on the 25-year old 3-time All-Star remains. When he was finally moved to the Nets for James Harden back on Feb. 10, it ended a very long saga that started in June of 2021 when the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the semifinals.

Simmons took a lot of criticism for his poor play in the playoffs and the trade rumors then began firing off before he had enough and officially requested a trade in August. What followed was him showing up to the team, then getting kicked out of practice, and then stepping away due to not being mentally ready to play and he didn’t play before being moved.

Danny Green opened up about the Simmons saga as he joined “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”:

The meeting in the summer

The Sixers were set to make a trip out to Los Angeles in the summer to meet with Simmons and try to bring him back, but he was not interested in the meeting and everything fell apart. However, Green kept trying to reach out to him:

Green: “I think we all tried at different times to reach out. That time when we were supposed to fly to LA before the training camp started to talk to him. I was going back anyway. It was my last weekend and I have my house there. The other group of guys just weren’t going to be coming, the team had set up something for us all to go. When they heard he wasn’t interested in having that meeting, they kinda just let the plans die out, but I was going there anyway so I did reach out. I think his number might have changed at that point, I don’t know, but I reached out on a personal level and said ‘look man, we can turn this thing around. Let’s just sit down, have a talk’. I sent some personal text messages, different times throughout the couple of weeks of seeing where he was at. I hadn’t talked to him for months. I think the last time I spoke to him was to wish him a happy birthday or 4th of July or something like that because his birthday’s in July. From there, I didn’t hear from him because I was checking on Joel, free agency, Tobias, I talked to most guys throughout the summer, and I was checking on him, but I hadn’t heard back and of course, the rumors are out there, and you try checking in on him, but the last few times I reached out before he showed up, I had reached out via text to try and sit down and have a talk with him.

I didn’t get a response. I think he might’ve changed his number at that point.”

Simmons showing up in the middle of preseason

Simmons made waves when he randomly ended his holdout and reported to the team in the middle of the preseason. Green and the Sixers were shocked about it.

Green: “Nobody was pissed. We were surprised. He made it seem very much as like doubt. Like, ‘Yo put your seatbelts on. This may take a while’ and he made it seem like put your seatbelts on, I’m gonna stand my ground and make this trade happen. So we did not think he was gonna show up so when he did show up, we were shocked to see him. I think a lot of guys were happy and excited to see him. Like ‘yo, whats up?’ that type of deal. I don’t know if he gave off that same energy of being, I guess excited about it, but it is what it is. He was in a situation where he was not mentally ready, healthy, or wanna play, things weren’t going the way, I guess, he had planned them to. He was trying to get traded before the season, but he came in and he did a couple days of training camp and that’s what you saw in the media and after that, I think he was kicked out of practice, and he hadn’t been with the team since then.”

The team openly talking trades in the locker room

“We actually threw out some ideas out there of what could happen, what could we get, who would we get, who would you trade for, because we knew Ben wasn’t happy there so he wanted to find somewhere else so we were like ‘OK, who can we get for him?’ We played a lot of different scenarios, a lot of us did joke around. Some of us were like ‘I’m probably gonna be in that package. I’m not gonna be here so it was good seeing you guys’. That type of deal. We just kept locked in, focused on what we needed to do. We did have some fun with playing GM scenarios which we figured out which we’re never gonna, some of us might be, but none of us are the GMs and don’t make these decisions, but if we were, who would we try to get and we also was talking together all throughout the year and on the plane, but also joking about us being a part of the trade.”

Harden's work ethic

In exchange for Simmons, the Sixers got a future Hall of Famer in the form of Harden and Green has been impressed with his work ethic considering he has a party reputation (h/t Bleacher Report):

Green: “You hear a lot of the stories about Harden like, he likes to party, he likes to do this and that…it’s not really true. It’s not like he’s a partier—he’s not out there like that. He is in the gym. He’s in the gym, probably overdoing it a lot of times…he’s a workaholic. I did not know that about him.”

