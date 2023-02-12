Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

The young Cavaliers are adding a little veteran depth for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Houston Rockets received Danny Green in the three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon to the Clippers (and Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies), but Green was always a likely buyout candidate because he doesn’t fit with the rebuilding timeline in Houston. The Rockets and Green are close to that deal, and he is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

While Isaac Okoro has played better of late, the Cavaliers still need help at the three, the one position they do not have a current or former All-Star starting. Green, a three-time NBA champion, can help with that role in limited minutes and bring a veteran presence to the locker room along with Kevin Love.

The Celtics, Suns and Lakers also pushed to sign Green, but the Cavaliers could offer the most playing time. This all should become official in the coming days.

Danny Green reportedly near buyout with Rockets, will sign with Cavaliers originally appeared on NBCSports.com