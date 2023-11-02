Danny Green reacts to Sixers waiving him following James Harden deal

The Philadelphia 76ers did what they had to do as they sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s what Harden wanted and the Sixers now have assets in the slew of draft picks plus the expiring contracts they received from the Clippers.

However, the Sixers had to make a corresponding move. They brought back four players and sent out three. So the Sixers decided to waive veteran Danny Green.

The Sixers brought back Green on a non-guaranteed deal shortly before training camp and after the deal was made, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey called the veteran to give him the news.

Green stated on “Inside the Green Room”:

It was about 2 in the morning, 2:30 In the morning. I get the call from Daryl and he wanted me to hear from him first. So I appreciate him calling, reaching out, and showing me the respect, but he said there was a trade that was made. They got more players than they sent out and, unfortunately, they had to waive somebody, and my contract was the one that needed to be waived, and this is even more unfortunate, I’m 90% done unpacking my stuff. Took the dogs out. I come back in, I’m pretty much unpacking all day, and I think we’re probably 7/8 through, probably 85% done, and getting rid of stuff. So this happens as I’m almost done unpacking all my stuff. We just moved in about a week ago, just got the family here about a week ago. You know, the wife, the baby, the dogs. So we just got somewhat settled in the crib for about seven days and now it’s like, got to figure it out.

Green played in the first two games of the season for the Sixers and he didn’t look great as it appeared that age caught up to him. He had a tough time on the defensive end and he also couldn’t find any open looks from deep. However, he had a terrific preseason and he can still be a help to a contending team. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire