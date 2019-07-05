Danny Green: Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks interested in me

All eyes are on Kawhi Leonard.

But other good free agents remain on the market.

One of the best – Danny Green – elaborated on his considerations.

Green on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News:

“The LA teams are in contention,” Green said. “They’ve reached out and shown the most interest. And Dallas — I’ve known Mark Cuban and Rick Carlisle for a long time. They have a really good interest in me.

Presumably, if Leonard stays with the Raptors, they’d also be interested in re-signing Green. That roster would get expensive, but winning a title often emboldens ownership to spend more – especially to keep the championship group intact.

If the Lakers and Clippers miss on Leonard, they’d have a lot of money to throw at Green. The Mavericks have also left substantial cap space open. All three teams want to be good next season.

Green is an exceptional 3-and-D guard who’ll fit well in any situation.

