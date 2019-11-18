The NBA's reaction to a rare dunk from Danny Green: A drug test

With Kobe Bryant on hand for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Danny Green threw down a putback dunk so vicious that the Lakers bench couldn’t contain itself.

The player widely known as one the NBA’s top sharpshooters had just delivered one of the best dunks of the season for a team that has LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee on its roster.

The Lakers couldn’t believe it, and neither could the NBA, possibly. Green tweeted Monday that after the game, the league’s drug testers came calling.

Catch one dunk and get drug tested 🤣 #surprisesurprise — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) November 18, 2019

Green would go on to finish with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting (3-of-6 from deep) and seven rebounds in a 122-101 Lakers win.

Obviously, this is all probably a coincidence. NBA rules dictate that players are subject to as many as four random drug tests during the season and the league probably picked Monday for the test in advance.

Dunks from Green are a relative rarity throughout his career. By Basketball Reference’s count, he’s thrown down only 48 since he entered the league, an average of 4.4 per season and .076 per game. Of course, he’s not incapable of posterizing players. Just ask Duke’s Greg Paulus.

Danny Green doesn't dunk often. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

