Danny Green has cause to doubt healthy Kevin Durant alters 2019 Finals

Quinn Cook was far more emphatic, but he and former teammate Draymond Green were in agreement. Both believed having a healthy Kevin Durant would've allowed the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Danny Green, a member of the title-winning Raptors, isn't so sure.

His reasoning? Green can speak from experience about losing a dominant small forward to injury in a playoff series, as the San Antonio Spurs did against the Warriors during the 2017 playoffs.

"What about the Spurs team where we were up [25 points] and Kawhi gets hurt [in the third quarter?]" Green posed on Tuesday's episode of Complex's "Load Management" podcast. "There's a lot of 'what ifs.' "

Green and Leonard's Spurs led by as many as 25 points in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference finals, leading by 23 after then-Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia sent Leonard to the line for two made free throws. Leonard injured his ankle after landing on Pachulia's foot, missing the remainder of Game 1 and the series.

The Warriors fully erased the 23-point deficit with Leonard sidelined, taking the lead for good with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Golden State wouldn't lose a game in the West finals, sweeping San Antonio out of the postseason.

The Spurs already were missing then-point guard Tony Parker in Game 1, and Leonard's absence proved to be too much to overcome. Still, the Warriors wouldn't lose a game until Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals, and it took massive performances from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving just to nick a game off Durant's Golden State.

Could the Spurs really have beaten the Warriors, whose combined regular-season and playoff win percentage that year (.838) is topped only by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls? Green unsurprisingly liked San Antonio's chances.

"We were playing pretty well, man," Green said. "We had a good shot, and if we get Game 1, it changes a lot of guys' attitudes, their body language. You could see it in their body language before [the first] half ended. KD and 'em didn't look happy."

The Warriors saw firsthand last year that Leonard, the 2019 Finals MVP, doesn't need to be fully healthy in order to dominate. If Leonard's healthy enough to play in 2017, it's fair to assume the Spurs take (at least) one game off the Warriors.

Anything more than that? We'll never know the answer, but that won't stop scorned Spurs fans -- and former players -- from wondering.

