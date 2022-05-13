Danny Gray's hilarious but true motto for blocking in 49ers offense

Rookie WR Gray offers simple motto for 49ers blocking scheme originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The new guy is learning quickly.

After being selected by the 49ers with the No. 105 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie wide receiver Danny Gray already is learning the ins and outs of Kyle Shanahan's complex offense.

On Thursday, the first day of rookie minicamp, the SMU receiver shared a hilarious yet simple motto that he has quickly learned in his two weeks with the organization.

â€œYes sir, blocking is a big part of the game. No block, no rock.â€ â€”Danny Gray



Danny understands the assignment as a Ninersâ€™ receiver



“Yes sir, blocking is a big part of the game," Gray said when asked by The Athletic's David Lombardi if 49ers coaches have already stressed the importance of blocking.

"No block, no rock.”

It's simple but true. If you are unwilling to block -- regardless of your size and role in the offense -- Shanahan will divvy up the ball elsewhere.

Playmakers such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk know this all too well.

