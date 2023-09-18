Danny Gonzales guarantees bowl appearance for UNM football

Sep. 17—After New Mexico's deflating 27-17 loss to New Mexico State on Saturday night, head coach Danny Gonzales stood at the podium and said that outcome didn't change the trajectory of the season.

The trajectory? He told his team what he thought it was in the locker room.

Then, Gonzales told everybody else.

"I guarantee this team will be in a bowl game this year," he said to a group of assembled media. "We will find five wins from here to the end of the Utah State (season finale on Nov. 24). Because of the players that we have in that locker room, the attitude that we have in that locker room, (our) trajectory and (growth)."

When asked about the audacity of his statement, Gonzales only doubled-down further, citing a belief in his football team — 1-2, with the win over Tennessee Tech — to manage the road ahead.

"It is a bold statement. I'm saying it," he said. "I like our football team. I think this football team, the trajectory this football team (is on) will find five more wins. The rest of the schedule — including New Mexico State — every team we play from here on out (has) equal talent."

Gonzales' players only echoed his statement.

"It's gonna happen," quarterback Dylan Hopkins said quietly, shaking his head in agreement. "We're gonna be in a bowl game. 100%."

"I feel like I'm up for any type of challenge," safety Tavian Combs said when asked about his feelings toward Gonzales' comment. "You can tell on both sides of the ball, not even just offense, we've picked it up tremendously. We've been out there competing and busting our tails.

"It's just trying to finish the game and get the game finished is really what we need to work on. And then just going out there and playing complimentary football."

New Mexico has only a trip to UMass (1-3) remaining on their non-conference schedule. The Lobos open Mountain West play at Wyoming (2-1) before hosting San Jose State (1-3), UNLV (2-1), Hawaii (1-3) and Utah State (1-2) with road trips to Boise State (1-2), Nevada (0-3) and Fresno State (3-0).

"I think the most talented team we're gonna play the rest of the way is Fresno State," Gonzales said. "They're a little bit more talented than us. They're not so much more talented than us that we can't compete with them. We gotta make enough plays on both sides of the ball, and not give up big plays."