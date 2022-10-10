Danny Gonzales Changes Up Offensive Staff After Loss To Wyoming

New offensive coordinator for the Lobos

Offense needs a boost

University of New Mexico third-year head coach Danny Gonzales has announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately.

Offensive coordinator Derek Warehime was relieved of his duties effective immediately; Warehime had been with the Lobo staff as Offensive Coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020.

Gonzales met with the local press at Toe Diehm Monday to discuss and understand his thought process for making this decision.

He complimented Warehime on his dedication to the Lobo program and offered any help with Warehime in his next endeavor.

“I appreciate what Derek has done for our program over the last three years and all the hard work that he put into it,” said Gonzales. “I have made the decision for the direction of our program moving forward, that this is the right time to make a change.”

“A lot goes into this decision as it effects so many of our coaches’ families, so a lot of thought has to go into this decision”

“These decisions are my decisions based on what I feel is for the benefit of the program”

Heath Ridenhour, the Lobos Quarterbacks coach will serve as the interim offensive Coordinator for the rest of the season.

Ridenour is in his first season as the Lobos Quarterbacks Coach after a long and highly successful high school career at 6A Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho New Mexico, just outside of Albuquerque.

He was a former collegiate quarterback in state of Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds and was recently inducted in the Eastern New Mexico Hall of Fame last weekend.

He played collegiately at Eastern New Mexico, where he was a three-year starter at quarterback where the triple option was run.

He earned ENMU MVP honors in 2002 and was the Lone Star Conference and Division II National Player of the Week in 2002.

A three-time All-Conference pick and a two-time team captain, Ridenour holds the Greyhounds’ single-game rushing record with 294 yards. He also played basketball there from 1999-00.

In his ten seasons as the head coach of Cleveland, Ridenour’s teams went 96-18 (a .842 clip), including an eye-popping 73-7 over the last seven years.

Six times his teams at Cleveland High School have averaged over 40 points per game, and four times the Storm led the state in scoring offense, including the past three years.

His last squad in 2021 went a perfect 13-0 on the way to Cleveland’s fourth championship, averaging 46.2 points per game. His 2015 team also went 13-0 and averaged 49.6 points per game, setting the state record.

Along with his three 6A state titles, Cleveland was district champion five times, and Ridenour is a five-time district coach of the year (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021).

Ridenhourwas named the 2015 Coach of the Year for all sports and all levels by the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.

The Lobos steps out of the conference to take on rival New Mexico State on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

So, Ridenhour will be given the green light regarding play calling and other Coordinator duties, and Gonzales said in the presser that he manages the team but allows his coaches to do what they are paid to do basically.





