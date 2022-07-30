Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.: LIVE updates and results, full coverage

Danny Garcia made a successful debut at 154 pounds Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The former two-division titleholder outclassed Jose Benavidez Jr. to win a majority decision.

The scores were 114-114, 116-112 and 117-111. Boxing Junkie scored it 118-110, 10 rounds to two.

A full report will follow shortly.

***

Ali Eren Demirezen defeated Adam Kownacki by a unanimous decision in a 10-round heavyweight fight on the Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Jr. card.

Kownacki controlled the first two rounds with his volume punching but the Turk took control of the fight in Round 3 and outworked the Polish-American the rest of the way.

The scores were 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94. Boxing Junkie scored it 97-93 for Dimerezen.

***

Gary Antuanne Russell knocked out Rances Barthelemy in the sixth round on the Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Jr. card.

The fight was competitive for five rounds but a right from Russell to the temple of Barthelemy put the Cuban down and the fight was stopped.

***

Former two-division titleholder Danny Garcia will make his debut at 154 pounds against Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York (Showtime).

Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) last fought in December 2020, when he was outpointed by unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Benavidez (27-1-1, 18 KOs) will be fighting for the second time in a comeback after a three-year layoff. He’s coming off a majority draw with Francisco Torres in November.

Also on the card, Adam Kownacki will face Ali Eren Demirezen in a battle of heavyweights. And junior welterweight contender Gary Antuanne Russell will take on Rances Barthelemy.

The card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the show.

Boxing Junkie will post results of all the featured bouts on the card immediately after they end. Simply return to this post when the time comes.

Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

