Danny Garcia says he will return in Autumn with fight against either Errol Spence or Manny Pacquiao

García beat Redkach last time out: Getty

Danny García has said that he anticipates resuming his career in the Autumn with a fight against either unified welterweight king Errol Spence Jr. or eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

García, who has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, outpointed Ivan Redkach in his last fight. The 32-year-old has been working his way back into world title contention, after losing fights to Keith Thurman in 2017 and Shawn Porter in 2018.

Those defeats mean García is likely to be installed as the clear underdog for a fight against either Spence Jr. or Pacquiao, although he does have hugely impressive victories over the likes of Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse and Lamont Peterson on his resume.

“I’m coming back in September. I’ll be back in the ring in September,” García said on his Instagram page.

“The next fight will be in the fall. I’m fighting in the fall. We don’t know yet. It’s either Pacman or Spence. We’re ready for whatever, bro.

García beat Redkach last time out (Getty)

“They say they robbed me in two fights. They know what’s up. I don’t have to say too much. Listen, they won the battle, but we won the war. We’re in this long term.”

García notably decided against mentioning the name of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who recently gave an interview in which he said he would be open to fighting him.

“García is a great fighter,” Crawford told ESPN. “I’ve been telling a lot of people about García ever since they’ve been saying that he’s cherry picking. I know he’s not.

“Me and Danny actually fought twice. I know what strengths he presents. He can box, he can bang. He’s strong, he can take a punch. He’s always in shape. When you fight Danny, you always have to be on your A-game. If you’re up on points, he’s going to bring it and you have to be ready for it.”