Danny Etling reportedly picked up off waivers by Atlanta Falcons

One day after being waived by the New England Patriots, Danny Etling will get another shot at making an NFL roster.

The Atlanta Falcons claimed Etling off waivers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Falcons have claimed former Patriots QB/WR Danny Etling off of waivers, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2019

Etling attempted a transition from quarterback to wide receiver during Patriots training camp, but the experiment ultimately didn't work out. Now there's a chance for the 25-year-old to give QB another shot as the Falcons could use another signal-caller on the depth chart.

The Patriots released Etling to make room for newly-acquired tight end Eric Saubert, who formerly played in Atlanta.

