Danny Dietrich wins big at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Danny Dietrich earned a big payout on Friday night in the Hoosier Diamons Deries John Throne Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway.

Dietrich took home $10,039 from the race after leading all 25 laps. The victory marked Dietrich’s 30th career track win.

Lucas Wolfe had Danny Dietrich beat in the initial lap of the feature, but the red flag went out before the field could complete the circuit. Dietrich capitalized on his second chance at the opening lap and beat Wolfe at turn four.

Dietrick secured the win with a 3.427-second margin over second-place Spencer Bayston. Lucas Wolfe came in third.

Cory Eliason, who finished fourth, had the fastest time with a lap of 17.898 seconds.

The results of the 25 lap, 410 sprint feature were as follows:

Danny Dietrich Spencer Bayston Lucas Wolfe Cory Eliason Chase Dietz Anthony Macri Devon Borden Kyle Reinhardt Brian Brown TJ Stutts James McFadden Troy Wagaman Jr. Chad Trout Cameron Smith Kody Hartlaub Kyle Moody Rico Abreu Aaron Bollinger Austin Bishop Nash Ely Freddie Rahmer Dylan Norris Lance Dewease Brandon Rahmer

