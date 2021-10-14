Danny DeKeyser: 'Pretty special' to be alternate captain for Detroit Red Wings

Axios

Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal