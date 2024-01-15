Danny Care set for Six Nations call-up as England career continues

Age is just a number: Danny Care remains on top of his game at 37 (Getty Images)

Danny Care is expected to be named in England’s Six Nations squad on Wednesday, with the Harlequins scrum-half still belying his advancing years through top form.

Care turned 37 on January 2 but has maintained some of the best form of his long career with Quins since returning from the autumn’s World Cup.

The livewire scrum-half has been weighing up whether to pen a new one-year deal at Quins, and extended England duty could help keep him at The Stoop for another year.

Northampton’s Alex Mitchell is the man in possession of England’s starting No 9 jersey, having forced his way to the top of the pecking order at the World Cup.

Ben Youngs’ Test retirement creates at least one space at scrum-half, and head coach Steve Borthwick is thought to be prepared to draft in Bath’s Ben Spencer.

Care has professed his desire to keep playing for England into 2024 if required, and it now appears he will be granted that wish.

The former Leeds scrum-half has broken Quins’ appearance record in his 17 years in west London. And his exploits at the World Cup in France have left him just four caps shy of a century for England.

Harlequins thumped Cardiff 54-15 in the Welsh capital on Saturday night, to book their place in the Champions Cup’s last 16.

Billy Millard’s men will now host Ulster at The Stoop on Saturday, with the chance to secure a home tie in the tournament’s first knockout round.

Care turned in a man-of-the-match performance as Quins ran in eight tries, with Marcus Smith also imperious from fly-half.

Fin Baxter impressed again for Quins, and the 21-year-old's strong form has pushed him to the front of the queue to step into the breach if required at loosehead prop.

England could well name injury doubts Ellis Genge and Joe Marler in their Six Nations squad, but also carry cover for the senior looseheads.

Genge continues to battle back from hamstring trouble, while Marler has been sidelined by a complicated biceps injury and Mako Vunipola announced his retirement from international rugby on Friday.

Marler has previously tipped Baxter for a big England future, and the 21-year-old could be the first of the next Red Rose prop generation to taste Test action.

Head coach Borthwick will name his England squad on Wednesday, at which point he will also confirm his new captain.

Saracens hooker Jamie George remains the front-runner, with Bristol’s Genge and Sale’s George Ford also in strong contention.