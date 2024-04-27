Danny Care escapes red card in controversial fashion

Northampton were convinced Care should have received a second yellow card

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson admitted his “relief” that Danny Care dodged a red card after referee Karl Dickson controversially opted not to show the scrum-half a second yellow card.

Care pushed Alex Mitchell at the breakdown, stopping him from picking up the ball with a clear opportunity waiting in the second half of his side’s 41-32 victory over Northampton Saints at Twickenham.

Care had already spent 10 minutes in the sin bin during the first half for making head contact with Courtney Lawes with a tackle, and Wilson admitted he feared the worse when Dickson appeared to reach for his pocket when the former England player shoved Northampton Saints wing James Ramm in the 62nd minute.

The incident was then reviewed several times by Dickson and the television match official before Dickson then concluded that a penalty alone was significant punishment and Quins immediately replaced Care, who left the field appearing to smirk with relief.

“I thought the ball was out, I’m trying to get the ball,” said Care afterwards. “There was a little fracas after, that maybe helped me out.”

TNT Sport pundit Lawrence Dallaglio was convinced the act of foul play should have merited a second yellow card and a dismissal could have had a major impact on the result coming at the start of the final quarter when Quins led 26-20.

💬 "That's the face of someone who knows he's got away with one! 😆"



Danny Care speaks on not receiving a second yellow card from former teammate Karl Dickson...#GallagherPrem | #HARvNOR pic.twitter.com/diKgvsRL1K — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 27, 2024

“It was a stonewall yellow card,” said Dallaglio, while his former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll added: “He (Dickson) went to his pocket and then saw it was Danny Care.”

Wilson admitted the Harlequins coaching team had prepared for a red card when the incident occurred and had been relieved at Dickson’s decision.

“Yes. If I’m honest,” said Wilson. “I’m not saying he deserved one. I’m just saying from you know, you’re at the hands of the referee. It was an incident that could have gone against Danny and us.

“We were planning immediately (that) if it was a yellow - worst case scenario, what are we going to do to get Porter on and get somebody off. But thank God it wasn’t that and we held on.”

Phil Dowson, Northampton’s director of rugby, refused to be drawn on the incident.

“Karl has had a good look at it, the TMO has had a good look at it, several times,” said Dowson. “They took plenty of time to look at it and if they thought it wasn’t a second yellow then it is not.”

