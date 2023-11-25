How Danny Britt's pregame speech inspired Benedictine to a win in state quarterfinals

Benedictine's playoff matchup with North Oconee was being billed by some as a state-final worthy game being played in the quarterfinals — which already had the Cadets fired up Friday at Memorial Stadium,

But then Cadet Coach Danny Britt gave his squad some extra motivation. In a pregame speech, he had the seniors stand up — and emphasized this would be their last appearance at Memorial Stadium, and their final game played in their hometown of Savannah.

"Some of these guys like Luke (Kromenhoek) and Bryce (Baker) have been playing here since they were like 5 or 6 years old," Britt said. "I told them this was their chance to go out with a great memory by playing a game they'll never forget."

The Cadets responded with an impressive performance led by Baker and Kromenhoek as the two-time defending Class 4A state champs rolled to a 48-26 win over the Titans to advance to the Class 4A semis. BC won its 24th-straight game, improving to 13-0 on the season, and will be on the road to face Stockbridge on Friday.

Benedictine's Bryce Baker chases down North Oconee quarterback Harrison Faulkner on Friday, November 24, 2023 during the state quarterfinal game at Memorial Stadium.

Baker, who was primarily a linebacker until this season, had another huge game going both ways. He rushed for a career high of 157 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries and also had a strip sack where he recovered the fumble. He ran out of the Wildcat formation on several occasions — bulling over a would-be tackler at the goal line on a 4-yard score, before rolling down the left sideline and fighting off a pair of defenders with brute force en route to a 41-yard score on his next touch to put BC up 41-20 with 8:15 left.

"I'm starting to get used to it (playing both ways) now, and I'm really liking it," said Baker, whose offers include Georgia Southern and App State. "I'm just ready to do whatever our teams needs me to do to win. Coach told me to put the team on my back and lead, and that's what I tried to do today. I feel as a runner that I'm elusive, but strong and relentless. I bring that defensive mindset when I run — I want to create contact and run through people."

Benedictine's La'Don Bryant leaps over several North Oconee defenders for a touchdown during Friday night's quarterfinal game at Memorial Stadium.

Kromenhoek comes from that same kind of stock. The 5-star quarterback who has committed to Florida State has returned to his roots as a defensive back, where he starred as a sophomore for the Cadets on their championship squad, before taking over behind center last year for another title run.

"I think that's the essence of this team," Britt said. "Guys like Luke and Bryce are so unselfish and have that toughness. I mean, how many 5-star quarterbacks in the country are also playing defensive back — there's only one, and it's Luke Kromenhoek."

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek celebrates after scoring a trouchdown during Friday night's quarterfinal game against North Oconee.

Kromenhoek added a spark on defense and had a big game offensively as he ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He was 11 of 13 passing for 170 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to La'Don Bryant.

"Coach Britt had a great pregame speech; he let it fly and let us know that this was our last chance to make an impression and show what we could do on our home field in Savannah," Kromenhoek said. "It got us all fired up. He told us we had to bring it, and I think we did. We were more physical than they were on both sides of the ball from start to finish, and that was the key for us."

Bubba Frazier had four catches for 66 yards, Na'Seir Samuel ran for 66 yards on 12 carries and Ack Edwards ran for a score for the Cadets, while 4-star linebacker Third Scroggins had three sacks.

