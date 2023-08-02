Danny Britt reveals key for Benedictine football's approach to 'threepeat' state title bid

Soon after Benedictine football's thrilling goal line stand that allowed the Cadets to edge Cedartown 14-13 to win their second straight Class 4A State football title, some players looked forward to next year and mentioned the chance of BC to 'Threepeat.'

Now in his 13th season at Benedictine, coach Danny Britt has built one of the most respected programs in the country — with the hardware from four state championships in the trophy case. BC won Class 2A titles in 2014 and 2016, before the Cadets went back-to-back in Class 4A the last two seasons.

BC brings a wealth of talent back this season, and the challenge for Britt and his staff is to keep the team's attention on the daily task at hand without looking too far ahead.

"Our word this year is 'Focus,'" Britt said. "We don't need to be talking about a 'Threepeat' at this time of the year. We need to focus what we need to do be better from working in practice everyday to our conditioning and time in the weight room. We don't need to be worrying about any other team. We need to focus on us and that will lead to success."

The Cadets closed out last season with a 13-2 record, with both losses on the road. BC lost to Columbus of Miami, which went on to win a Florida state title, and the Cadets lost 14-10 at Ware County to a Gator squad that went 14-0 and won the Class 5A state crown.

"We've got a great group of seniors and we're going to need them to step up and be leaders," Britt said. "I think we can be really good on both sides of the ball and on special teams. Our defense is going to be really solid once again, and I think our offense will be much improved with almost the entire offensive line coming back."

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek makes a completion to Bryce Baker while running drills during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

That line will be in charge of protecting senior quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who has committed to Florida State. In his first year as a starter last season, Kromenhoek threw for 2,576 yards with 24 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also showed his toughness rushing for 453 yards and seven scores.

Junior Jacobe Ward, with offers including Alabama and LSU, anchors the line at right tackle at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds.

The Cadets have their leading rusher back in Na'Seir Samuel, who ran for 919 yards and seven scores last year. The senior has an offer from the Naval Academy. The team is looking forward to the return of a healthy Ack Edwards. The senior combined for 659 yards receiving and rushing with six total touchdowns in 10 games last year before a leg injury ended his season.

Players run ball handling drills during practice at Benedictine on Monday, July 31, 2023.

"If I had to be in a street fight there's two guys on our team I would want by my side," Britt said. "Ack (Edwards) and Luke (Kromenhoek). I guarantee those guys will fight until the end. That's the kind of competitors they are."

Senior receiver La'Don Bryant, who has committed to play at Northern Illinois, had 20 catches for 348 yards and four scores. Kromenhoek said he thinks sophomore Bubba Frazier will be a breakout offensive player with his athletic talent.

Benedictine coach Danny Britt says a prayer with the team following practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Defensively, the BC linebacker corps is a star studded group. Bryce Baker (80 tackles) and Wilkes Albert, another senior who led the team with 161 stops, are back for their senior years after earning All-Greater Savannah first-team honors. Herbert 'Third' Scroggins, a rising junior, was also a first-team selection after a breakout sophomore season last year. Senior Liam Hogan is another linebacker to watch. Jeremiah Thomas returns anchoring the front line.

"There's no doubt we have some linebackers who can play," Britt said. "Bryce (Baker) and Wilkes (Albert) have been starting since they were freshmen, and Third is just an athletic freak."

Benedictine's Kameron Cody (54) tackles a bag during early morning practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Britt isn't one to shy away from testing his squad with a tough non-region schedule. The Cadets will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on Chambers, who finished 10-3 last season, in Week 2, and then play in Atlanta against Westminster the following week on Sept. 1. The highly-anticipated matchup between two defending Georgia state champions is set for Sept. 8 when BC hosts Ware County at Memorial Stadium.

Benedictine's Bryce Baker wraps up the ball as he bursts into the end zone during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

