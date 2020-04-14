Danny Amendola's latest Instagram got a rise out of Devin McCourty, Rob Ninkovich

How do you keep your hands sharp when you can't play catch with your quarterback?

You get a fancy robot to throw you passes instead.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola posted a video to Instagram on Monday of himself catching footballs from a slick-looking machine in his backyard in Austin, Texas.

That self-operated, football-firing robot is a "Monarc Seeker," a 21st-century version of the classic Jugs machine that has been called "the first robotic quarterback."

That's not the worst quarantine setup for Amendola as he attempts to train amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the former New England Patriots wideout didn't escape some ribbing for ex-teammate Devin McCourty, who pointed out that Amendola may want to stay more on his toes next time.

"LOL u hesitated on the celebration...had to make sure there wasn't another one coming," McCourty wrote in the comment section.

McCourty's comment was tame compared to that of ex-Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, who chimed in with a low-key burn of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"Can that thing throw a spiral or is it on the Matt Stafford profile?" Ninkovich commented, before hastily adding, "joking obviously."

Ruthless.

Amendola put up solid numbers for the Lions last season and has played well since leaving New England in 2018, but he's still close with several members of the Patriots -- we're surprised Julian Edelman hasn't commented yet, to be honest -- after five seasons in Foxboro.

Our question for Amendola: Is there a basketball equivalent of this football-throwing robot, and can someone send it to Jayson Tatum?

