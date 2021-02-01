Danny Amendola is scheduled to be a free agent. He’s far more likely to sign with the Buccaneers than the Patriots.

Appearing on First Things First on FS1, Amendola made clear where he stands on the question of Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick.

“When you see ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s name next to it,” Amendola said. “None of those coaches threw any passes. None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watch a lot of film and spend all their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, and that’s the reason why Tom Brady’s in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t.”

Of course, Brady likely wouldn’t be in the Super Bowl if he were still playing for the Patriots, because the Patriots simply don’t have the weapons in place that Brady could have elevated to a championship game. Heck, New England possibly wouldn’t have even made the playoffs if Brady had stayed.

But Brady knew to get out, and he knew to pick a place that had the other players who were good enough to get to the Super Bowl. And he helped get them there. And he’s heading for his 10th career Super Bowl. Ten of them.

With no indication that there won’t be an eleventh. Or a twelfth.

Danny Amendola: “Tom Brady is the Patriot Way” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk