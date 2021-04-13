Danny Amendola salutes ex-Patriots teammate Julian Edelman after WR's retirement

Danny Amendola salutes close friend Julian Edelman in fitting IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman made plenty of close friends over his 12-year NFL career, but few were closer than Danny Amendola.

Edelman and Amendola spent five seasons as New England Patriots teammates, winning two Super Bowls together and becoming inseparable off the field.

So, when Edelman announced his NFL retirement Monday, you knew a tribute from Amendola was coming. Here the emotional salute to Edelman that Amendola posted Monday night on Instagram:

Amendola's post includes more off-field moments than on-field moments -- including Edelman holding his baby daughter, who was born in 2016 while the two were teammates -- which is a testament to their tight relationship.

"No matter what we do we gotta believe," Amendola wrote. "Thanks for being you Squirrel. Unbelievable career. Unbelievable friend."

One of Bill Belichick's trusted confidants acknowledged that friendship in the comment section of Amendola's post, as well. Patriots director of football/head coach administration Berj Najarian wrote, "Amen. Helluva story, you two. Best WR-WR playoff TD."

Najarian was referencing Edelman's famous pass to Amendola in the 2014 AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens that helped spark a comeback victory.

Amendola is currently a free agent, so if he doesn't return to the field in 2021, maybe he and his best friend can team up for more "COPS" spoofs.