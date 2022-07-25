Danny Amendola had a chance to continue his career, but despite multiple teams calling, the receiver is instead calling it a career.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told Adam Schefter of ESPN about his career.

Amendola is ready to pursue other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks, per Schefter.

Amendola, 36, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2008 by signing with the Cowboys. He spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad and spent the start of 2009 on the Eagles’ practice squad before the Rams signed him to their active roster on Sept. 22, 2009.

His career took off after that.

Amendola played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots, one with the Dolphins, two with the Lions and spent last season with the Texans. He played 163 games with 76 starts and totaled 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in 2014 and ’16.

Danny Amendola retires originally appeared on Pro Football Talk