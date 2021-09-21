Danny Amendola is not expected to play Thursday

The Texans will be without quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s game against the Panthers and it looks like wide receiver Danny Amendola will be missing the game as well.

Amendola hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Browns and head coach David Culley said on Tuesday that the veteran wideout is unlikely to play this week. Reporters at Texans practice noted that Amendola is not among the players on the field.

The Amendola injury is not the only one the Texans are dealing with at receiver. Nico Collins is set to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury after also getting hurt against the Browns.

Culley did say that the team expects to have Anthony Miller in the lineup for the first time this season. He has been out with a shoulder injury through the first two weeks of the season.

