Danny Amendola injury update: Patriots WR out vs. Saints

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

We break down the fantasy ramifications of the Patriots not having Danny Amendola in Week 2.

The New England Patriots have ruled out Danny Amendola for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Amendola is still in the NFL concussion protocol after getting concussed in Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the injury happened last Thursday, getting the extra rest between then and Week 2 was not enough time for Amendola to clear all concussion tests.

The Patriots have already lost Julian Edelman to a season-ending ACL tear, so Amendola is in line for a big role in this offense when healthy.

Fantasy Impact: With Amendola out, Chris Hogan becomes a very tantalizing play versus a Saints pass defense that already looks like one of, if not the worst in the league. If Sam Bradford and Adam Thielen can gash them, expect Tom Brady to do the same with Hogan and Brandin Cooks, both of whom are worth starting on your fantasy team this week.