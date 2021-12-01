Danny Amendola had arthroscopic knee surgery

Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is going to be out of the lineup for a while.

Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports that Amendola had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee this week. Amendola was injured during the team’s 21-14 loss to the Jets last Sunday.

Meniscus repairs typically keep players out for three or four weeks, so an injured reserve stint seems likely for Amendola. Given the timing, any delay in his recovery could mean the end of his season.

Amendola has 17 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in seven appearances for the Texans this season. He signed a one-year deal with Houston in the offseason.

