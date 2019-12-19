Danny Ainge's update on Gordon Hayward's foot injury isn't very encouraging

If you're looking optimism regarding Gordon Hayward's latest injury, you've come to the wrong place.

The Boston Celtics forward was a surprise scratch for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a left foot injury. It was the first the public had learned of Hayward's foot injury, but head coach Brad Stevens said Hayward had been dealing with foot pain for several weeks and had an MRI scheduled for Thursday.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked about Hayward's status Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" and described him as "day-to-day."

But outside the specific location of Hayward's injury, it sounds like the Celtics don't know much about what's ailing him.

"He just has a toe/foot (injury). It's right there where your toe connects with your foot," Ainge told "Toucher & Rich." "But it's just some pain, and we're trying to figure out what it is.

"He had a cortisone shot (Friday) hoping that that would make it better, but it actually made it worse. So, we're trying to figure all that out. But nobody knows exactly what the issue is."

That's not a very encouraging update considering Hayward first got an MRI on the foot a few weeks ago while he was sidelined with a hand injury.

Ainge insisted Hayward's foot injury was in no way related to the dislocated ankle he suffered two years ago, but suggested Hayward may have made his foot worse while rehabbing from that hand injury.

"He was doing a lot of work. Maybe he was doing too much work, even. I'm not sure," Ainge said. "But again, I don't know the answer to that. I don't think Gordon knows exactly what caused it."

Hayward left Dallas early Wednesday night to fly back to Boston ahead of his Thursday morning MRI, according to Ainge.

With Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier all out due to injury, the Celtics will be hoping that MRI provides some clarity on Hayward's latest ailment.

