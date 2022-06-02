Danny Ainge weighs in on Celtics' success, Brad Stevens' moves as GM

What Danny Ainge thinks of Celtics' success, Brad Stevens' moves as GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let's face it: The Boston Celtics probably wouldn't be in the 2022 NBA Finals without Danny Ainge.

Ainge was the Celtics' general manager/president of basketball operations for 18 years before stepping down exactly one year ago Thursday. He drafted six of the eight players in Boston's current playoff rotation, building a talented young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams that has blossomed into the best team in the Eastern Conference.

So Ainge -- who is now CEO of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz -- has every right to be proud of his work as he watches his former club battle the Golden State Warriors in its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

"You know, it’s been fun to watch," Ainge told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix ahead of Thursday's Game 1. "You invest a lot of time in the relationships with all the players. It's fun to see them get opportunities and play up to their potential. It's a fun process to go through and watch it blossom."

While Ainge deserves credit for constructing the Celtics' foundation, his successor has contributed some crucial additions.

Head coach-turned-president of basketball operations Brad Stevens swung trades for Al Horford in the preseason and Derrick White at the NBA trade deadline, and both players have become key parts of Boston's postseason success. Stevens also helped unclutter the roster at the deadline by dealing Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson, moves which allowed Smart to flourish as a true point guard.

Ainge gave Stevens very high marks for his first year on the job.

"I think Brad has done a really good job," Ainge said. "I thought he did a good job in the offseason. I thought he did a good job at the trade deadline.

"You know, just when things aren't always going as great as you want, although the team was on a pretty good roll, like right when he still pulled the trigger on a trade for Derrick. It opened up minutes for Payton, who's played really well down the stretch.

"I think that made it easier on (head coach) Ime (Udoka). There was kind of a log jam at the wing positions and the backup point guard. I think that cleaned that out and I think that's been beneficial to the team."

Many have wondered whether Ainge would have agreed to Boston's deal for White, which cost the C's a 2022 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round swap with the San Antonio Spurs. While Ainge wasn't interested in hypotheticals, he gave Stevens credit for getting results.

"None of us know what would have happened in different circumstances," Ainge said. "The bottom line is, Brad did deals. The deals have helped the team, and he deserves all the credit for sure."

Stevens helping the Celtics win an NBA title in his first year as an executive would be a remarkable achievement. But Ainge likely would take plenty of satisfaction in knowing his previous work paid off.