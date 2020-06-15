Danny Ainge shares cool workout video of Celtics' Gordon Hayward hitting 3-pointers

Gordon Hayward is doing his best to prepare for the return of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics forward has been seen a few times over the last week or so working out and getting his shots in at the Auerbach Center practice court.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge shared a video Monday morning on Twitter of Hayward shooting 3-pointers, including a few made shots from several feet beyond the arc.

.@gordonhayward working on just distancing💪🏼🔥☘️ — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) June 15, 2020

Hayward is in the midst of his best season as a Celtic.

He's averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting an impressive 39.2 percent from 3-point range. The veteran forward also is averaging career highs with 6.5 rebounds per game and a 84.7 percent success rate from the free throw line.

Hayward will be among the Celtics' x-factors when the regular season resumes and also in the playoffs. One of the Celtics' strengths is their scoring depth. They are the only team in the Eastern Conference with three players -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker -- averaging 20-plus points per game this season, and when Hayward also plays well offensively, Boston is very tough to beat.

