Danny Ainge reportedly tried to help struggling Delonte West, gave him scouting job

By now you've probably seen the incredibly sad videos of former NBA player Delonte West struggling on the streets of Maryland, but new details have emerged about what the NBA Players Association, and Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics, have done to try and help him.

Ainge, along with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, reportedly have been in direct contact with West, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. They extended help, including Ainge and the Celtics reportedly giving West a job to scout games in Washington D.C. and on the East Coast, but West, drafted by Ainge in the first round in 2004, hasn't been able to follow through with the work, according to Charania.

Along with that support from Ainge and Cuban, the NBPA helped West move from Dallas to Maryland in recent years and have supported him financially as he continues to struggle with his mental health. Many have tried to help him, but, as Charania detailed, he continues to refuse it.

In 2008, West opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder. In 2010, he pled guilty to two weapons charges and was sentenced to eight months of electronic monitoring and 40 hours of community service.

West last played in the NBA in 2012 with the Mavericks. He began his career with the Celtics from 2004-07, briefly returned to Boston in 2010-11, but had his best seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers playing alongside LeBron James from 2007-10.

