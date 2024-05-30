Danny Ainge reflects on the late Bill Walton

Bill Walton won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1986. He spent the final two years of his career with the franchise, playing a total of 90 regular-season games and making 28 postseason appearances. Walton passed away on Monday (May 27) after a battle with cancer; he was 71 years old.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, former Celtics President of Basketball Operation Danny Ainge reflected on the life and legacy of his former teammate and friend. Ainge was part of the 86 Celtics that Walton helped to a championship. They remained friends throughout their retirement.

Walton leaves behind a legacy. Not just as an elite basketball player but as a man that lived his life to the fullest at every moment. And as somebody who always held an intense love for the game of basketball.

You can watch Ainge’s reflection on Walton’s life and basketball career by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire