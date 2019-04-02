Danny Ainge pays Marcus Smart the ultimate compliment for Auerbach Award originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If ever there was proof the Boston Celtics made the right choice for the 2019 Red Auerbach Award, C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge provided it Tuesday morning.

After the Celtics presented guard Marcus Smart with the award Monday night at TD Garden, teammate Al Horford chimed to support the decision.

Minutes later, Ainge went one step further.

Red would have loved Marcus☘️ https://t.co/2hTqd0fUVm — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) April 2, 2019

The Red Auerbach Award is given to the player "who best exemplifies the spirit of what it means to be a Celtic," and Ainge would know, having played nearly a decade for Auerbach's Celtics during the 1980s.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca expressed essentially the same sentiment Monday night while presenting Smart with the award.

"I'm positive Red would have loved Marcus for his relentless energy on the court, and his selfless support of charities off the court," Pagliuca said.

Smart received a nice ovation from Celtics fans when he was presented with the award Monday, and he expressed his gratitude on social media Tuesday morning.

Smart's 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game pale in comparison to past Auerbach Award winners, but anyone who follows the Celtics knows the team's longest-tenured player doesn't need stats to make an impact.

